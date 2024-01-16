All Cash Paying Customers will receive a 3% discount on order.
Raphael's 2 Go
Pasta
- Spaghetti$8.99
Choose between our one of our authentic hearty sauces, either Marina or Meat. Don't forget to add the Meatballs and Bake it with Mozzarella!
- Baked Ziti$9.99
Imported Ziti pasta covered in our Hearty Meat Sauce and Baked with the best Mozzarella around! Don't forget to add some Meatballs or Sausage. Marinara sauce can also be substituted.
- Fettucine Alfredo$11.99
One of our most popular! Our homemade creamy sauce is created with the best cheeses and ingredients around! And so many options! Add chicken or Broccoli! Mushrooms, Meatballs, and maybe Shrimp!! Or just add them all!!
- Chicken Parm$13.99
A plump breaded Chicken Breast resting on a bed of our imported pasta and topped with Hearty Marinara and Baked with Mozzarella!
- Eggplant Parm$12.99
A wonderful and flavorful sliced Eggplant that has been Breaded and Fried to perfection. Served on a bed of Imported Pasta and topped with Hearty Sauce before being baked with Mozzarella!
- Lasagna$12.99Out of stock
A Raphael's specialty!! Handmade lasagna using only the best ingredients! Our Lasagna is loaded with Meat, Five Cheeses, and two types of authentic Sauces!
Sandwiches
- Hoagie$9.99
Thinly sliced Roast Beef with Mushrooms, Onions, and Bell Peppers. Smothered with our Amazing Alfredo and topped with Mozzarella before being baked!
- Grinder$9.99
Thinly sliced Ham, Roast Beef, and Salami topped with our great Mozzarella Cheese and Baked. Lettuce, Tomato, and Italian Dressing round out this great combination!
- Italian Sausage$9.99
Authentic Italian Sausage topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella. Add a touch of Chicago with Onions and Peppers!
- Meatball Sub$8.99
Wonderful imported meatballs laying on a bed of pepperoni and topped with sauce then baked with our fantastic Mozzarella!
- Stacked Ham$8.99
Sliced Ham and Mozzarella baked together in this Classic! Topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing!
- Wagyu Burger$12.99
A Half Pound burger made from some of the best and freshest American Wagyu Beef. Served on toasted but with a side of our crispy fries.
- Spicy Wagyu Burger$12.99
We take our grade A wagyu beef and perfectly grill it with our signature spicy seasonings. Then we top it with breaded jalapeno bottle caps, pepperjack cheese, grilled onions, and a zesty siracha mayo! Substitute the mayo with a chipotle aioli if you'd like! And then let us know what toppings to add!
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$10.99
A fiery breaded chicken breast topped with pepperjack cheese, siracha mayo, lettuce, and tomato.
- Steak and Cheese$10.99
Thinly sliced steak grilled up and topped with onions and peppers! Topped with Provolone cheese! Super it up with Mushrooms, Lettuce, and Tomato!
- Super Steak and Cheese$12.49
Just like our regular steak and cheese but we've added crunchy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and mayo!
- Chicken Parm Sub$10.99
A crispy chicken breast topped with our marina sauce and baked with mozzarella!
- Chicken Philly$10.99
Thin Sliced Chicken with Grilled Peppers and Onions and Melty White American Cheese. Add some flavors with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato!!
- Buffalo Chicken Philly$11.99
Thinly sliced chicken with our signature Buffalo Sauce and White American Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Blue Cheese on the side
- Combo IT!!$3.00
Dinners
- Chicken Strip Dinner$11.99
We've chosen the best chicken around to create our Chicken Strip Dinner! With two Large Chicken Strips and our Wonderfully Super Crispy Fries and Texas Toast, this is sure to satisfy anyone!
- Shrimp Skewer Dinner$11.99
Seasoned with a little Zest and Grilled lightly to perfection. Our Shrimp Skewers are a fantastic catch! Served with Fries and Texas Toast!
Large Salads
- Chef Salad$9.99
Fresh tossed salad topped with Ham, Egg, and Bacon. Served with your choice of dressing as well as bread sticks!
- Grilled Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh tossed salad topped with wonderfully seasoned grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing as well as Bread Sticks!!
- Breaded Chicken Salad$9.99
Fresh tossed salad topped with crispy breaded chicken and served with your choice of dressing. Bread Sticks as well!!
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$10.99
Fresh tossed salad topped with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken that has been coated in our own special hot wing sauce. Served with your choice of dressing and Bread Sticks!
- Philly Steak Salad$10.99
- Chicken Philly Salad$10.99
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$10.99
Our fresh and crispy produce with all the toppings! And a wonderfully grilled shrimp skewer to top it off! Served with Bread Sticks.
Sides and Appetizers
- Side Salad$3.50
- Cheese Sticks$6.99
Battered Mozzarella Cheese that comes out wonderfully cheesy!! Served with marinara sauce!
- Tater Skins$7.99
Delicious potato boats filled with three types of cheese and topped with bacon! Served with sour cream.
- French Fries$3.50
A wonderfully crunchy, slightly battered order of Fries!
- Chicken Strips$7.99
An order of three chicken strips served with Ranch or Honey Mustard
- Breaded Mushrooms$6.99
Plump fresh whole button mushrooms battered and breaded and fried to perfection. Served with Ranch or Honey Mustard
- Spicy Pub Pickles$6.99
Beer Battered Pickle Spears with a nice bit of Zest! Served with Ranch or Spicy Ranch
- Meatballs$4.99
A Side of Five Meatballs with Marina Sauce
- Pizza Bread$6.99
Our Freshly Baked French Bread Pizza. Choose up to Three Toppings
- Bread Sticks$6.99Out of stock
Our very own Famous Bread Sticks served with a side of sauce!
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Jalapeno Bottle Caps$6.99
- Shrimp Skewer$4.00
