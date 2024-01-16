All Cash Paying Customers will receive a 3% discount on order.
Raphael's 2 Go
Sandwiches Grille
- Raphael's Club Sub
We take turkey, ham, and bacon with two types of cheeses and put it on a warm toasted sub roll. Then we top that with mayo, lettuce, and tomato!!$10.99
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Our fresh half pound burger topped with grilled onions, white American cheese, thick sliced bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and a sweet and spicy bbq sauce!!!$13.99
- Patty Melt
Our half pound burger with grilled onions, mushrooms, mayo, and Swiss cheese. Served on Texas Toast!!$13.99
- Pizza Burger
A juicy half pound burger topped with pizza sauce, pepperoni, and onions. Then covered with fresh mozzarella and provolone!!$13.99
- Rueben
Sliced corn beef with crispy sauerkraut and Swiss cheese served on toasted Pumpernickel Sourdough swirl bread. And sent out with a side of 1000 island dressing!!$13.99
- Steak and Cheese
Thinly sliced steak grilled up and topped with onions and peppers! Topped with Provolone cheese! Super it up with Mushrooms, Lettuce, and Tomato!$12.99
- Super Steak and Cheese
Just like our regular steak and cheese but we've added crunchy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and mayo!$13.99
- Chicken Philly
Thin Sliced Chicken with Grilled Peppers and Onions and Melty White American Cheese. Add some flavors with Mayo, Lettuce and Tomato!!$12.99
- Buffalo Chicken Philly
Thinly sliced chicken with our signature Buffalo Sauce and White American Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, and Blue Cheese on the side$13.99
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
A fiery breaded chicken breast topped with pepperjack cheese, siracha mayo, lettuce, and tomato.$10.99
- Bacon Swiss Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo.$10.99
- Stacked Ham
Sliced Ham and Mozzarella baked together in this Classic! Topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing!$9.99
- Chicken Parm Sub
A crispy chicken breast topped with our marina sauce and baked with mozzarella!$11.99
- Grinder
Thinly sliced Ham, Roast Beef, and Salami topped with our great Mozzarella Cheese and Baked. Lettuce, Tomato, and Italian Dressing round out this great combination!$9.99
- Hoagie
Thinly sliced Roast Beef with Mushrooms, Onions, and Bell Peppers. Smothered with our Amazing Alfredo and topped with Mozzarella before being baked!$9.99
- Meatball Sub
Wonderful imported meatballs laying on a bed of pepperoni and topped with sauce then baked with our fantastic Mozzarella!$9.99
- Combo IT!!
Add Fries and a Drink for a complete meal!!$3.00
- The NEW Italian Sausage Sub
We've updated our Italian Sausage sub!! Now it is loaded with grilled peppers and onions and then baked with mozzarella and served with marinara on the side!!$10.99
Large Salads Grille
- Chef Salad
Fresh tossed salad topped with Ham, Egg, and Bacon. Served with your choice of dressing as well as bread sticks!$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh tossed salad topped with wonderfully seasoned grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing as well as Bread Sticks!!$9.99
- Breaded Chicken Salad
Fresh tossed salad topped with crispy breaded chicken and served with your choice of dressing. Bread Sticks as well!!$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh tossed salad topped with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken that has been coated in our own special hot wing sauce. Served with your choice of dressing and Bread Sticks!$10.99
- Philly Steak Salad$10.99
- Chicken Philly Salad$10.99
- Grilled Shrimp Salad
Our fresh and crispy produce with all the toppings! And a wonderfully grilled shrimp skewer to top it off! Served with Bread Sticks.$10.99
Sides and Appetizers Grille
- Shrimp Jammers
These premium butterfly, tail-on shrimp are topped with creamy cheese and jalapeños then coated with a breading that cooks up light and crunchy! Served with a sweet chili sauce!$7.99
- Loaded Cheese Fries
Our crispy fries loaded with a three cheese blend and bacon!$9.99
- Philly Loaded Fries
Our crispy fries covered with mozzarella and then topped with philly steak, bell pepper, onions. Then we bring the philly tradition with melty cheese whiz!!$13.99
- Buffalo Chicken Loaded Fries
Our crispy fries covered with cheese and your choice of grilled or breaded buffalo chicken with some fresh blue cheese crumbles!!$12.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
We load up our fries with grilled chicken, a four cheese blend, bacon, and drizzle it with ranch!!$12.99
- Cheese Sticks
Battered Mozzarella Cheese that comes out wonderfully cheesy!! Served with marinara sauce!$6.99
- Spicy Pub Pickles
Beer Battered Pickle Spears with a nice bit of Zest! Served with Ranch or Spicy Ranch$6.99
- Chicken Strips
An order of three chicken strips served with Ranch or Honey Mustard$7.99
- Buffalo Chicken Strips
Our crispy chicken strips drenched in our very own buffalo sauce and served with ranch or blue cheese!$7.99
- Breaded Mushrooms
Plump fresh whole button mushrooms battered and breaded and fried to perfection. Served with Ranch or Honey Mustard$6.99
- Tater Skins
Delicious potato boats filled with three types of cheese and topped with bacon! Served with sour cream.$7.99
- French Fries
A wonderfully crunchy, slightly battered order of Fries!$3.50
- Jalapeno Bottle Caps
Crispy beer battered jalapeno slices served with a chipotle aioli$6.99
- Side Salad$3.50