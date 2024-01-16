All Cash Paying Customers will receive a 3% discount on order.
Raphael's 2 Go
Featured Items
- Baked Ziti
Imported Ziti pasta covered in our Hearty Meat Sauce and Baked with the best Mozzarella around! Don't forget to add some Meatballs or Sausage. Marinara sauce can also be substituted.$10.99
- Fettucine Alfredo
One of our most popular! Our homemade creamy sauce is created with the best cheeses and ingredients around! And so many options! Add chicken or Broccoli! Mushrooms, Meatballs, and maybe Shrimp!! Or just add them all!!$11.99
- Shrimp Jammers
These premium butterfly, tail-on shrimp are topped with creamy cheese and jalapeños then coated with a breading that cooks up light and crunchy! Served with a sweet chili sauce!$7.99
Pasta
- Spaghetti
Choose between our one of our authentic hearty sauces, either Marina or Meat. Don't forget to add the Meatballs and Bake it with Mozzarella!$8.99
- Baked Ziti
Imported Ziti pasta covered in our Hearty Meat Sauce and Baked with the best Mozzarella around! Don't forget to add some Meatballs or Sausage. Marinara sauce can also be substituted.$10.99
- Fettucine Alfredo
One of our most popular! Our homemade creamy sauce is created with the best cheeses and ingredients around! And so many options! Add chicken or Broccoli! Mushrooms, Meatballs, and maybe Shrimp!! Or just add them all!!$11.99
- Chicken Parm
A plump breaded Chicken Breast resting on a bed of our imported pasta and topped with Hearty Marinara and Baked with Mozzarella!$13.99
- Eggplant Parm
A wonderful and flavorful sliced Eggplant that has been Breaded and Fried to perfection. Served on a bed of Imported Pasta and topped with Hearty Sauce before being baked with Mozzarella!$12.99
- Lasagna
A Raphael's specialty!! Handmade lasagna using only the best ingredients! Our Lasagna is loaded with Meat, Five Cheeses, and two types of authentic Sauces!$12.99OUT OF STOCK
- Veg Lasagna
We take a great thing and make it even better!! Loaded with veggies and cheeses as well as our signature Alfredo Sauce and Mozzarella Cheese!$12.99OUT OF STOCK
Subs and Sandwiches
- Raphael's Club Sub
We take turkey, ham, and bacon with two types of cheeses and put it on a warm toasted sub roll. Then we top that with mayo, lettuce, and tomato!!$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Philly
Bacon, Lettuce, tomato, and Ranch top our cheesy and tender chicken Philly!!!$13.99
- Hoagie
Thinly sliced Roast Beef with Mushrooms, Onions, and Bell Peppers. Smothered with our Amazing Alfredo and topped with Mozzarella before being baked!$9.99
- Grinder
Thinly sliced Ham, Roast Beef, and Salami topped with our great Mozzarella Cheese and Baked. Lettuce, Tomato, and Italian Dressing round out this great combination!$9.99
- Italian Sausage
Authentic Italian Sausage topped with Tomato Sauce and Mozzarella. Add a touch of Chicago with Onions and Peppers!$9.99
- The NEW Chicago Style Italian Sausage Sub
We've updated our Italian Sausage sub!! Now it is loaded with grilled peppers and onions and then baked with mozzarella and served with marinara on the side!!$10.99
- Meatball Sub
Wonderful imported meatballs laying on a bed of pepperoni and topped with sauce then baked with our fantastic Mozzarella!$9.99
- Stacked Ham
Sliced Ham and Mozzarella baked together in this Classic! Topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing!$9.99
- 1/2 Pound Cheese Burger
Just a good old monster of a burger!!! Comes with Mayo, pickle, onion, tomato, lettuce, and mustard. And of course melty American Cheese. Also comes with a side of Fries.$12.99
- Patty Melt
Our half pound burger with grilled onions, mushrooms, mayo, and Swiss cheese. Served on Texas Toast!!$13.99
- BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger
Our fresh half pound burger topped with grilled onions, white American cheese, thick sliced bacon, onion rings, lettuce, tomato, and a sweet and spicy bbq sauce!!!$13.99
- Monterey Ranch Bacon Chicken Sandwich
Crispy breaded chicken breast topped with Colby Jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and Ranch.$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich
A fiery breaded chicken breast topped with pepperjack cheese, siracha mayo, lettuce, and tomato.$10.99
- Steak and Cheese
Thinly sliced steak grilled up and topped with onions and peppers! Served up on a toasted roll with melty mozzarella! Super it up with Mushrooms, Lettuce, and Tomato!$12.99
- Super Steak and Cheese
Just like our regular steak and cheese but we've added crunchy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and mayo!$13.99
- Chicken Parm Sub
A crispy chicken breast topped with our marina sauce and baked with mozzarella!$11.99
- Chicken Philly
Thin Sliced Chicken with Grilled Peppers and Onions and Melty White American Cheese.$12.99
- Buffalo Chicken Philly
Thinly sliced chicken with grilled onions and peppers and our signature Buffalo Sauce and White American Cheese, Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, and Blue Cheese on the side$13.99
- Combo IT!!$3.00
Dinners
- Chicken Strip Dinner
We've chosen the best chicken around to create our Chicken Strip Dinner! With two Large Chicken Strips and our Wonderfully Super Crispy Fries and Texas Toast, this is sure to satisfy anyone!$11.99
- Shrimp Skewer Dinner
Seasoned with a little Zest and Grilled lightly to perfection. Our Shrimp Skewers are a fantastic catch! Served with Fries and Texas Toast!$12.99
Large Salads
- Chef Salad
Fresh tossed salad topped with Ham, Egg, and Bacon. Served with your choice of dressing as well as bread sticks!$9.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh tossed salad topped with wonderfully seasoned grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing as well as Bread Sticks!!$9.99
- Breaded Chicken Salad
Fresh tossed salad topped with crispy breaded chicken and served with your choice of dressing. Bread Sticks as well!!$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh tossed salad topped with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken that has been coated in our own special hot wing sauce. Served with your choice of dressing and Bread Sticks!$10.99
- Philly Steak Salad$11.99
- Chicken Philly Salad$10.99
- Grilled Shrimp Salad
Our fresh and crispy produce with all the toppings! And a wonderfully grilled shrimp skewer to top it off! Served with Bread Sticks.$11.99
Sides and Appetizers
- Shrimp Jammers
These premium butterfly, tail-on shrimp are topped with creamy cheese and jalapeños then coated with a breading that cooks up light and crunchy! Served with a sweet chili sauce!$7.99
- Fried Ravioli$5.99
- Cheese Sticks
Battered Mozzarella Cheese that comes out wonderfully cheesy!! Served with marinara sauce!$6.99
- Tater Skins
Delicious potato boats filled with three types of cheese and topped with bacon! Served with sour cream.$7.99OUT OF STOCK
- Loaded Cheese Fries
Our crispy fries loaded with a three cheese blend and bacon!$9.99
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Fries
We load up our fries with grilled chicken, a four cheese blend, bacon, and drizzle it with ranch!!$12.99
- Chicken Strips
An order of three chicken strips served with Ranch or Honey Mustard$7.99
- Breaded Mushrooms
Plump fresh whole button mushrooms battered and breaded and fried to perfection. Served with Ranch or Honey Mustard$6.99
- Spicy Pub Pickles
Beer Battered Pickle Spears with a nice bit of Zest! Served with Ranch or Spicy Ranch$6.99
- Meatballs
A Side of Five Meatballs with Marina Sauce$5.99
- Pizza Bread
Our Freshly Baked French Bread Pizza. Choose up to Three Toppings$7.99
- Bread Sticks
Our very own Famous Bread Sticks served with a side of sauce!$6.99
- Onion Rings$6.99
- Jalapeno Bottle Caps
Crispy beer battered jalapeno slices served with a chipotle aioli$6.99OUT OF STOCK
- Shrimp Skewer$4.00
- French Fries
A wonderfully crunchy, slightly battered order of Fries!$3.50
- Side Salad$3.50
Kids Menu
- Kids Spaghetti
Kid size spaghetti with meat sauce, marinara, or even just garlic butter. Also comes with one bread stick.$5.99
- Chicken Nuggets and Fries
Four chicken nuggets and a small side of fries.$4.99
- Kids Pizza Bread
Half of our regular Pizza Bread. French Bread pizza with one topping.$3.99
- Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries
A grilled cheese sandwich with a small side of fries.$5.99
- Kids Drink$1.00