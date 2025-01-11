Online ordering available 30 mins after opening time.All Cash Paying Customers will receive a 3% discount on order.
Raphael's
Appetizers In
- Bread Sticks
Our very own Famous Bread Sticks served with a side of sauce!$6.99
- Breaded Mushrooms
Plump fresh whole button mushrooms battered and breaded and fried to perfection. Served with Ranch or Honey Mustard$6.99
- Cheese Sticks
Battered Mozzarella Cheese that comes out wonderfully cheesy!! Served with marinara sauce!$6.99
- Chicken Strips
An order of three chicken strips served with Ranch or Honey Mustard$7.99
- French Fries
A wonderfully crunchy, slightly battered order of Fries!$2.50
- Meatballs
A Side of Five Meatballs with Marina Sauce$5.99
- Shrimp Jammers
These premium butterfly, tail-on shrimp are topped with creamy cheese and jalapeños then coated with a breading that cooks up light and crunchy! Served with a sweet chili sauce!$7.99
- Shrimp Skewer$4.00OUT OF STOCK
- Side Salad$2.00
- Spicy Pub Pickles
Beer Battered Pickle Spears with a nice bit of Zest! Served with Ranch or Spicy Ranch$6.99
- Tater Skins
Delicious potato boats filled with three types of cheese and topped with bacon! Served with sour cream.$7.99
- Baked Potato
Pasta In
- Baked Ziti In$10.99
- Cheese Ravioli In$12.99
- 1/2 and 1/2 Ravioli In$14.99
- Meat Ravioli In$12.99
- Chicken Parmesan In$13.99
- Eggplant Parmesan In$13.99
- Fettucine Alfredo In
Add ins include grilled chicken, shrimp, broccoli, mushrooms or more. Additional Pasta options available such as spaghetti noodles or more!$11.99
- Lasagna In
Our own homemade lasagna!! Piled with many layers of pasta, cheese, and sauces!!$12.99
- Spaghetti In$8.99
Subs
- Chicken Parm Sub
A crispy chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella!$11.99
- Grinder
Thinly sliced Ham, Roast Beef, and Salami topped with our great Mozzarella Cheese and Baked. Lettuce, Tomato, and Italian Dressing round out this great combination!$9.99
- Hoagie
Thinly sliced Roast Beef with Mushrooms, Onions, and Bell Peppers. Smothered with our Amazing Alfredo and topped with Mozzarella before being baked!$9.99
- Meatball Sub
Our fantastic meatballs topped with sauce then baked with our amazing Mozzarella!$9.99
- Stacked Ham
Sliced Ham and Mozzarella baked together in this Classic! Topped with lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing!$9.99
- Steak and Cheese
Thinly sliced steak grilled up and topped with onions and peppers! Served up on a toasted roll with melty mozzarella! Super it up with Mushrooms, Lettuce, and Tomato!$12.99
- Super Steak and Cheese
Just like our regular steak and cheese but we've added sautéed mushrooms, crunchy lettuce, ripe tomatoes, and mayo!$13.99
- The NEW Chicago Style Italian Sausage Sub
We've updated our Italian Sausage sub!! Now it is loaded with grilled peppers and onions and then baked with mozzarella and served with marinara on the side!!$10.99
Dinners In
- Chicken Strip Dinner
We've chosen the best chicken around to create our Chicken Strip Dinner! With two Large Chicken Strips and our Wonderfully Super Crispy Fries and Texas Toast, this is sure to satisfy anyone!$11.99
- Shrimp Skewer Dinner
Seasoned with a little Zest and Grilled lightly to perfection. Our Shrimp Skewers are a fantastic catch! Served with Fries and Texas Toast!$12.99
Large Salads In
- Breaded Chicken Salad
Fresh tossed salad topped with crispy breaded chicken and served with your choice of dressing. Bread Sticks as well!!$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Fresh tossed salad topped with your choice of grilled or breaded chicken that has been coated in our own special hot wing sauce. Served with your choice of dressing and Bread Sticks!$10.99
- Chef Salad
Fresh tossed salad topped with Ham, Egg, and Bacon. Served with your choice of dressing as well as bread sticks!$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh tossed salad topped with wonderfully seasoned grilled chicken. Served with your choice of dressing as well as Bread Sticks!!$9.99
- Grilled Shrimp Salad
Our fresh and crispy produce with all the toppings! And a wonderfully grilled shrimp skewer to top it off! Served with Bread Sticks.$11.99