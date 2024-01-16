About us

Welcome to Raphael's 2 Go where our passion for delicious food meets convenience on wheels. Formerly a beloved restaurant nestled in Camden, TN, we have taken our culinary expertise on the road with our mobile food trailer. From savory classics to innovative twists, our menu reflects our commitment to quality ingredients and exceptional flavors.









Whether you're craving a quick bite or planning an event Raphael's 2 Go brings the taste of our restaurant straight to you, wherever you are! Join us on a culinary journey that satisfies your cravings, one delicious dish at a time.